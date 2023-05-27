US wants to draw out conflict in Ukraine — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The US wants to prolong the Ukrainian conflict as much as possible and make it even bloodier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

"It is telling that over recent months, the US and its NATO allies have noticeably expanded the assortment of arms supplies to Ukraine, including heavy tanks, strike artillery and long-range cruise missiles. Talks are underway to supply Kiev with F-16 jets," the senior diplomat noted. "Washington and London’s aspiration to up the ante in the conflict, draw it out as much as possible and make it even bloodier is obvious," he pointed out.

According to Galuzin, "loud statements by the Ukrainian leadership and regular comments by Western politicians on the upcoming ‘counteroffensive’ reflect the Anglo-Saxon policy directed at strategically defeating Russia.".