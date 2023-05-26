Ukraine loses dozens of troops in Russian strike on Orekhov — politician

MELITOPOL, May 26. /TASS/. Ukraine lost dozens of troops in Russia's Thursday strike on ammunition depots in the city of Orekhov, Chairman of the We Stand With Russia movement Vladimir Rogov told TASS on Friday.

"Ammunition depots and militant bases were hit, and it has been confirmed. Explosions at one of the facilities lasted for about ten minutes. A lot of wounded were evacuated and many bodies were taken out; there were dozens of them," he noted.

Rogov said on Thursday that Russian forces had carried out strikes in the Orekhov area and the Pologi District of the Zaporozhye Region, which involved glide bombs.

On May 19, Rogov told TASS that Ukraine had amassed about 65,000 troops along the line of contact in the Zaporozhye area. About the same number of troops are deployed to the cities of Zaporozhye and Dnepr (former Dnepropetrovsk). Rogov said earlier that Zaporozhye could become a priority area for Ukrainian troops due to Kiev’s plans to seize the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, reach the Sea of Azov and cut off the land corridor to Crimea.