US wants to deal first with Russia, then with China — Russian Security Council secretary

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The US wants to deal first with China and then with Russia, because it is difficult for Washington to handle these two tasks simultaneously, the participants in the 11th international meeting of security officials agreed, Russia's Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev told a news conference on Thursday as he looked back on the results of the event.

He noted that many countries were calling Russia and China new centers of a multipolar world, while the West found this state of affairs intolerant.

"Not only Russia is one of the centers of the multipolar world. So is China. They (Western countries - TASS) think that they can cope with Russia and as soon as they have done that, they hope, their next target will be China. They find it difficult to deal with both in parallel. What they have been doing now on the border of China, with Taiwan we also know well enough. In general, it is difficult to disagree with their (Chinese side’s - TASS) position," Patrushev noted.