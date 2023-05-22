Beijing describes relations with Moscow as exemplary

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and China rest on mutual benefit and can be described as exemplary, Chen Wenqing, a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, said on Monday.

"Under the strategic leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese-Russian relations of partnership and strategic cooperation preserve a high dynamic of development and mutual benefit. [Russia and China] firmly support each other on issues related to their core interests, take part in the formation of a system of global governance, which serves as a model for interstate relations," he said at the Russian-Chinese consultations on security matters in Moscow.

The Russian delegation to the consultations was led by Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolay Patrushev.