Russian forces destroy Ukrainian army’s observation post near Kherson — top brass

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed an observation post of the Ukrainian army on Veliky Island in the Kherson area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"In the area of Veliky Island in the Kherson Region, an observation post of the Ukrainian army’s special operations forces was destroyed," the spokesman said.

In the Kherson area, Russian forces struck the command post of the Ukrainian army’s tactical group Grom (Thunder), the general said.

"In the area of the settlement of Preobrazhenka in the Zaporozhye Region, the command post of units from the Ukrainian army’s 44th artillery brigade was destroyed," Konashenkov reported.

In the past 24 hours, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 83 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 112 areas, the spokesman said.