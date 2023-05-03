Russia to retaliate in case NATO uses Finnish territory — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russia will be forced to take military-technical and other retaliatory measures if NATO uses Finland’s territory, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We are closely following NATO’s plans regarding Finland. We confirm that Russia will be forced to take retaliatory measures of both military-technical and other nature to curb threats to our national security that appear in this connection," the diplomat said at the briefing on Wednesday, commenting on the plans to conclude an agreement allowing the US military to use Finnish territory.

The spokeswoman also pointed out that Moscow regarded such plans as Helsinki’s loss of sovereignty. "However, both Finland itself and NATO must realize that pumping Northern Europe with troops will only contribute to growing military and political tensions in this region as well," Zakharova concluded.