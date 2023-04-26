Three LPR soldiers released from Ukrainian captivity — human rights commissioner

LUGANSK, April 26. /TASS/. Three service members from the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) have been released in a prisoner swap carried out between Russia and the Ukrainian side, Viktoria Serdyukova, the LPR human rights ombudswoman, told TASS on Wednesday.

"Three servicemen from our republic were released in today’s prisoner exchange with the state of Ukraine. After being examined by medics and being provided with primary health care, our servicemen will come back home, to the republic," she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that 40 Russian servicemen had been returned from captivity as a result of talks. It is reported that they will be taken to Moscow for medical treatment and rehabilitation at the Defense Ministry’s medical facilities.