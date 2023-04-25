Russia can begin dialogue with US only on equal footing, says senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Moscow is no more interested in dialogue with the United States than Washington is, but only on a level playing field, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"We are no more interested in this dialogue than they (the United States - TASS) are. They think that everyone will go cap in hand to them and Russia, among others, will beg them: let us begin discussing some issues we are interested in. We can [begin dialogue] but only on equal footing. Only when our interests are 100-percent taken into account. No other way," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to Ryabkov, Washington is unwilling to resume dialogue on strategic stability and regional matters. "When they (the United States - TASS) are ripe, when they demonstrate interest, we will see based on our interest at that time," he added.