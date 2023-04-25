Middle East Quartet falls victim to destructive actions of US, EU — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, April 25. /TASS/. The Middle East Quartet (Russia, the United States, the United Nations, and the European Union) has fallen victim to the destructive actions of Washington and the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Instead of supporting the Arab peace initiative and trying to settle the Palestinian problem, the United States and the European Union "continue destructive attempts to substitute real peace for some sort of economic half-measures," he said at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation in the Middle East.

"The Middle East Quartet of international mediators made up of Russia, the United States, the European Union, and the United Nations has fallen victim to such actions," he stressed.