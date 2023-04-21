Russian forces destroy Ukrainian army’s fuel depot in DPR, top brass reports

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a fuel depot of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"In the area of the settlement of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a depot storing fuel for Ukrainian military hardware was obliterated," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 94 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 135 areas, the general reported.