Switzerland slaps sanctions on Russia’s PMC Wagner, RIA FAN news agency

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Switzerland included the Wagner private military company and the Federal News Agency (RIA FAN) on its list of sanctions on Thursday, the Swiss government said on its website.

"The Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER), responsible for imposing sanctions, today added the Wagner Group and news agency RIA FAN to Switzerland’s list of sanctions against Russia," the government said in a statement.

The restrictions take effect from 6pm local time (7pm Moscow time) on April 20.

PMC Wagner and RIA FAN were blacklisted by the European Union last Thursday.