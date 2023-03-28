Russian artillery strikes Ukrainian troops in Kherson industrial area

GENICHESK, March 28. /TASS/. Russian artillery struck Ukrainian troops in a Kherson industrial area, the regional emergency services told TASS on Tuesday.

"An artillery strike delivered against a Ukrainian army formation in a Kherson industrial area at night eliminated three enemy motor vehicles and 20 Ukrainian personnel while another 18 soldiers suffered wounds of various severity," the emergency services said.

On March 27, Russian artillery squads wiped out a Ukrainian 120mm mortar with ammunition and its team near the settlement of Priozyornoye in a Kherson suburb, killing five personnel and wounding another three soldiers.