Lavrov could visit UN headquarters in April — Russia’s envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, March 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to take part in some events that will be part of Russia’s UN Security Council presidency in April, Russia’s envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told reporters on Monday.

"We are expecting Minister Lavrov to come <…> to our signature events," he said.

"Signature events is multipolarity in the emerging world - that’s not exact name <…> - the Middle East open debate, and earlier, an issue of uncontrolled arms export, which will come earlier, before minister comes in the beginning of April," the diplomat continued.

Nebenzya didn’t say exactly when Lavrov is expected to visit the UN headquarters.