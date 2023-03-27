Russian diplomat describes West’s reaction to Russia-Belarus cooperation as puzzling

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Western countries’ inappropriate reaction to growing cooperation between Moscow and Minsk is puzzling, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Monday.

"The inappropriate reaction of some Western capitals to decisions pertaining to our cooperation with Belarus in the military nuclear domain is certainly puzzling. It seems the concern that Western countries are expressing in this regard is targeted at an uninformed audience that is completely unaware that the West, [innocently posing] as the self-appointed [global] schoolmarm, has its own years-long record of carrying out exercises in this area," Zakharova noted.