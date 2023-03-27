US ignores Moscow’s calls for withdrawal of nuclear weapons from overseas — Russia’s MFA

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Washington has either ignored or rejected all of Moscow’s calls for the withdrawal of US nuclear weapons from overseas, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Monday.

"All of these years, Russia has been exercising maximum restraint. Based on the spirit of the efforts that we made in the 1990s to bring all nuclear weapons from the former Soviet countries back to Russia and convert them to a non-deployed status, we have consistently emphasized the need to withdraw all US nuclear weapons from overseas and stop involving non-nuclear countries in drills for their deployment. All of that has either been ignored or openly rejected," the statement reads.