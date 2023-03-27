IAEA chief on his way to Zaporozhye nuclear plant, says Russian envoy

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has arrived in Ukraine and is now on his way to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told TASS on Monday.

"The director general and his team have arrived in Ukraine and are now on their way to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. He is expected to visit the plant on Wednesday, March 29," the diplomat said.

Renat Karchaa, an advisor to the chief executive of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power plant operator, told TASS earlier that Grossi’s visit to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant and the rotation of IAEA experts were expected to take place on March 29. A permanent mission of the agency’s experts was established at the facility during Grossi’s first visit.