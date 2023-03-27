Situation at Zaporozhye nuclear plant under firm control, says Russian envoy

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The Russian operator and the personnel of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) are in firm control of the situation at the facility, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told TASS on Monday.

"Of course, the situation at the plant is not entirely perfect but the Russian operator and the personnel are in firm control," he said. "If the [IAEA] director general sees it with his own eyes, future reports will hopefully be more objective," Ulyanov added.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said earlier that its director general, Rafael Grossi, would visit the Zaporozhye NPP next week to verify the security level at the site and highlight the need to protect the plant amid military activities. The rotation of IAEA experts at the facility will also take place during his visit. This will be Grossi’s second trip to the ZNPP. A permanent mission of the agency’s experts was established at the plant during his first visit.