Russia to use all available means to respond to unfriendly actions, top diplomat vows

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Moscow will react harshly to any unfriendly actions using all available means, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund’s board of guardians on Monday.

The top diplomat pointed out that the countries of the Western coalition were seeking to cause discontent among the Russian population over the social situation in the country and undermine domestic political stability. "They have found very capable executors of their will in the current Nazi regime in Ukraine, the roots of which were laid a long time ago," Lavrov added.

"There should be no doubt that we will give a tough response to any unfriendly actions, using all available means," the Russian foreign minister stressed. He pointed out that Russia was fighting "not only for the safety and lives of Russian and Russian-speaking people in the new territories," not only to curb the threats to the country’s security that were being created along its borders, but also "to protect Russia’s statehood.".