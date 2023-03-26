US going all lengths to secure its hegemony - Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The United States has already overstepped the bounds of decency in its efforts to secure its hegemony, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin. program.

"You can expect anything from the United States. They have already overstepped all bounds of: diplomatic, ethical, any other, in the desire to secure their hegemony," he said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin.

When asked how China feels about such US pressure, Lavrov said: "The Chinese side reflects the traditions of a great civilization that is more than a thousand years old." According to him, the Chinese side has developed its own style over these long years. "It includes dignity, a deep analysis of everything that is going on and avoiding any hasty moves. However, the Chinese side of course draws the conclusions, and most profound ones," Lavrov stressed.