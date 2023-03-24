Georgian PM sees plot to pit his country against Russia

TBILISI, March 24. /TASS/. Georgian Prime Minister Irakly Garibashvili suspects that a plot has been hatched to embroil his country in a conflict with Russia, similar to how events unfolded in Ukraine.

"The country is facing the real threat of being targeted by a plot <…> to open up a second front (against Russia - TASS)," Garibashvili warned lawmakers on Friday. "I’d like to remind everybody that our country has not yet joined either the European Union or NATO. We have no security guarantees, and I’d like to reiterate that 20% of our country is under the occupation of nuclear power No.1 (Russia - TASS)," the Georgian PM claimed.

According to Garibashvili, there are forces in Georgia that are seeking to destabilize the situation inside the country. He cited protests, which have been held regularly in Georgia since February 2022, calling for the resignation of the government.

"What patriot or political force that seeks to protect the national interest would attempt to overturn or change the government at a time when our region is in the midst of an extremely complicated crisis?" he asked rhetorically.

In late February 2022, Garibashvili said his country would not join the anti-Russian sanctions in light of its own national interests. His decision was criticized by authorities in Ukraine and members of the Georgian opposition, who have accused the Georgian government of pursuing pro-Russian policies and refusing to support Ukraine.