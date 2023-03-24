Medvedev looks back on predictions from last year, West’s collapse plausible

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The possibility of the US collapsing is much higher than Russia’s, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said, commenting on forecasts from Western analysts.

"You know, there is an analyst who made some forecasts at the end of last year. He predicted that the United States would fall apart in 2023. His name is Dmitry Medvedev. I think that the likelihood of this respected analyst’s forecast coming true is greater than the others. And although the forecast was made in jest, still, I made it based on the current situation in America," the politician said in an interview with Russian media outlets, including TASS, and users of the VKontakte social media network.

Medvedev added: "Quite frankly, I believe that the United States’ chances of collapsing are much higher. Particularly given what is going on there at the moment."

According to the politician, Western analysts’ forecasts about Russia’s collapse "are targeted at a specific audience and are based on the assumptions of elites, the US establishment and the Western world." "This is what they want and naturally, they try to guide the narrative in this direction," he said. Medvedev also said that "unfortunately, some of our fellow citizens have immigrated there and now try to feed this narrative in every way possible."

"Let’s be honest, no one expected the Soviet Union to collapse. And why did it happen? Because its leadership rested on its laurels, lost touch with reality, was unable to manage political and economic processes, spent too much money, and ended up in a rather difficult situation due to the position of our opponents," Medvedev concluded.

On December 26, 2022, the Russian Security Council deputy chairman "congratulated" the West on a Happy New Year in a message on his Telegram channel, in which he predicted a lot of problems for Russia’s opponents. His forecast included, among other things, "a civil war in the US, California and Texas becoming independent countries, and Elon Musk becoming president of the Republican states post civil war.".