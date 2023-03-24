By creating obstacles for Russian media, US made travesty of freedom of speech — embassy

WASHINGTON, March 24. /TASS/. The US administration has made a travesty of the First Amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees the freedom of speech, by posing numerous obstacles to Russian media working in the country, Press Secretary of the Russian Embassy in the USA Igor Girenko said.

"We have noted the Pentagon's request for additional funding to fight the Russian media against the backdrop of the success of Russia Today and Sputnik. We qualify it as the preparation for the Summit for Democracy where one of the key topics has been announced - to ensure freedom of the press. Apparently, without the additional injections, ‘free and independent’ journalism in the West is no longer able to function," the press secretary said in a statement.

"The audience of our media, which objectively covers events on the world stage, is constantly growing. The local fake factory has a genre crisis - all the norms of decency and professional ethics have been lost," Girenko said. "Having created numerous difficulties for the Russian media in the United States, the administration has made a travesty of the First Amendment to the US Constitution.".