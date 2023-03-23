Blast from homemade explosive device reported in Melitopol

MELITOPOL, March 23. /TASS/. A homemade explosive device went off in Melitopol in the Zaporozhye Region on Thursday morning, the city’s administration said, reporting no injuries or damage from the blast.

"A homemade explosive device went off on Krupskoi Street in Melitopol. No one was injured and there was no damage from the explosion. Emergency services and law enforcement officials are working on the scene," the administration said on its Telegram channel.

However, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Stand With Russia movement, described the blast that he said was heard across the city at about 7:40 a.m. as a terrorist attack.

"One was injured in a terror attack in Melitopol. This morning’s blast from a homemade explosive device in Melitopol was for the purpose of intimidation and an attempt by terrorists <…> to destabilize the situation in the liberated areas of the Zaporozhye Region," the politician wrote on his Telegram channel.