Russia-China cooperation to develop for the benefit of their peoples — Putin

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence on Tuesday that cooperation between Moscow and Beijing will develop for the benefit of the two countries’ peoples.

"I am convinced that our multifaceted, mutually advantageous cooperation will continue to strengthen and develop dynamically for the benefit of the peoples of our countries," the Russian president said at talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping with an expanded circle of delegates.

Putin once again called the Chinese president his friend, turning the floor over to him.