Police must promptly thwart provocations, illegal rallies — Putin

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded to promptly thwart all provocations, illegal street rallies and attempts to destabilize the society.

"Unity and solidarity of our multi-national society have always been and remain Russia’s power, they help us overcome any hardships, any trials, so provocations, illegal street rallies and other attempts to destabilize the society must be thwarted, thwarted promptly, just like the spread of extremist ideologies," the head of state said during the expanded meeting of the Ministry of Internal Affairs board Monday.

According to the President, "this work should more actively involve representatives of religions, of youth and other public organizations."

Putin noted that, "last year, the number of extremism-related crimes increased," and pointed out that this issue was discussed during recent meetings in the Federal Security Service and the Prosecutor General’s Office.