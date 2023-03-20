US doesn’t want fighting to stop — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. US authorities are stalling the settlement in Ukraine, not even allowing combat activities to let up the slightest bit, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"What we are seeing for now - and it is clear as day - is the continuing policy towards preventing any kind of slowdown in combat actions. Washington - both the Department of State and the National Security Council - is saying this openly and officially," Peskov said when asked whether China could act as a mediator between Russia and the US in the conflict settlement. The question was asked within the context of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia.

The spokesman also drew attention to this stance by Washington in comments on a statement from US White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby, who said that the US considered any appeals for a settlement in Ukraine impossible after the upcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Chinese leader.

Speaking about whether the Kremlin sees these statements as Washington's intention to further prolong and escalate the conflict, Peskov confirmed: "Yes, it does." "The US does adhere to its position, which is aimed at further provoking the conflict, at preventing the scaling down of combat intensity and at continuing to pump Ukraine with various systems and types of weapons," the spokesman summed up.