Putin publishes article on Russian-Chinese relations in China’s People’s Daily

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday publish an article about Moscow’s relations with Beijing in China’s The People’s Daily.

The Russian president’s article was published in a Chinese translation, the Russian text was posted on the Kremlin website.

The article was timed to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia on March 20 through 22.

According to earlier reports, the two presidents will meet tete-a-tete on March 20 and the main talks are scheduled for March 21.

According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, along with Russian-Chinese relations, Putin’s article addresses "Russia’s and China’s approaches to the Ukrainian issue."

Putin’s previous article about Russian-Chinese relations was published in February 2022 ahead of his visit to Beijing. It was dedicated to the principles of relations between the two countries, their cooperation in the international arena, in the areas of trade, tourism, the development of the Far East, sport, their joint efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic. In general, the Russian leader states that the ties between Russia and China had reached an unprecedented high level and could be seen as a model of effectiveness, responsibility, and aspiration for the future.