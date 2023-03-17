Lukashenko, Putin discuss international issues, Union State Supreme State Council agenda

MINSK, March 17. /TASS/. Presidents of Belarus and Russia Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin held a phone call Friday evening, discussing international issues and the agenda of the upcoming Union State Supreme State Council meeting, Lukashenko’s press office announced.

"Presidents of Belarus and Russia had a phone call this evening. The work on import replacement has become one of the main topics of the conversation; the heads of states also discussed perspectives of construction of the North-South Transport Corridor, which will go through Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran," the press office said.

The two leaders also discussed "issues of international agenda and the agenda of the upcoming Union State Supreme State Council meeting," the press office added.