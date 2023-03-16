Russian MFA says US is using drone incident to move financial issues to sidelines

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Washington is taking advantage of the drone incident that happened over the Black Sea to divert attention from the country’s financial woes, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Rossiya-1 television on Thursday.

"The situation is disastrous in the US financial realm. You know what’s going on there: inflation, the downfall of three US banks. If someone has doubts whether these are serious banks, I can assure you they are not some fly-by-night banks. That means there’s a need to change the narrative," she said on the "60 minutes" program in comments on the incident with the US drone over the Black Sea.