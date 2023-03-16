Meeting of Erdogan, Assad has to be preceded by some talks, they are underway — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Some working-level communications are underway to prepare a meeting between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"A meeting like that has to be preceded by a whole range of communications at the working level, which are now underway. This work will continue," the spokesman said, when asked if the presidents could meet.

Peskov said in December 2022 there was potential to arrange a meeting between Assad and Erdogan in Russia but he noted there were no details at the time about how it might happen.