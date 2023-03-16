US calls for not cooperating with Russian in nuke sphere seen as dishonest competition

WASHINGTON, March 16. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has slammed US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm’s calls for a refusal to cooperate with Russian in the sphere of peaceful uses of nuclear energy as a manifestation of dishonest competition.

The Russian ambassador on Wednesday commented on Granholm’s article in The Hill newspaper where she called on the world to "penalize" our country with a refusal to cooperate in the sphere of peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

"Frankly speaking, the abovementioned opus does not evoke anything but indignation and resentment. The administration official turns literally everything upside down. She does not feel squeamish about adding some drama to the text so as to touch the hearts of those reading," he said, adding that Mrs. Granholm should better "take a closer look at the situation" and "find out which party to the Ukrainian conflict - with full support by its Western curators - does disregard the principles of nuclear safety and security."

"The message of such rhetoric is nevertheless clear as day. Obvious is the attempt to blame Russia for all sins in order to showcase the unacceptability of purchasing our nuclear technologies. The only right solution is allegedly to switch to cooperation with the Americans. What is this if not a shameless manifestation of dishonest competition?" he noted. " The inability of the United States to come to terms with our well-deserved, unshakable leadership in the nuclear energy market is obvious. We are confident that the countries using Russian reactors do not ever doubt the reliability and sustainability of our nuclear technology.".