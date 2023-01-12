Lavrov to hold press conference on January 18 to sum up year’s foreign policy results

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold an annual press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2022 on January 18, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"On January 18, approximately at 11 in the morning, at the press center of Russia’s Foreign Ministry, a traditional annual press conference of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be held where he will sum up the main foreign policy results of the past year 2022," the diplomat said.

"We will invite Russian and foreign journalists to participate in it in person, we will also provide the opportunity to observe the press conference in an online format on the website of our country’s Foreign Ministry and our accounts on social networks, translation to foreign languages will be provided as well," the spokeswoman said. "We are inviting the representatives of domestic and foreign media outlets to actively participate in it," she added.