Importance of Russia-China partnership soars amid geopolitical tensions — Putin

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Beijing have withstood all tests. Their significance is growing against the backdrop of soaring geopolitical tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping by video link on Friday.

"In the context of soaring geopolitical tensions, the importance of the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership as a stabilizing factor is growing," Putin said, noting that relations between the two countries demonstrated maturity, stability and continued to expand "dynamically."

As Putin stressed, "these [Russian-Chinese] ties are the best in history and represent a model of cooperation between major powers in the 21st century."

The Russian leader congratulated his Chinese counterpart on the success of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (held in Beijing in October) and on his re-election as General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

"Under your leadership and with the CPC playing the leading role the country's sustainable socio-economic development is ensured. Its foothold on the world scene is getting firmer," Putin said. He wished the Chinese leader and China’s people continued success.

Putin recalled that throughout 2022 Russia and China maintained a regular dialogue: "We had a thorough discussion as Beijing hosted the Olympics and on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand, and repeatedly talked by telephone."