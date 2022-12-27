Lukashenko says Putin and he dotted i’s, coordinated many issues

ST. PETRERSBURG, December 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that on Monday evening his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and he had dotted the i’s and many issues were finally agreed upon. Now it is up to the governments of the two countries to put the finishing touches.

"Yesterday, many issues were finally agreed upon. The governments will now finalize them. They can’t have questions for us to answer any more. We have decided everything they were asking for. Thank you," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Putin on Tuesday. He stressed they had dotted the i’s in their Minsk dialogue, which was "mainly focused on the economy."

"Thank you for the reception in Moscow, for the cosmonauts, and for the space center (on December 24 Lukashenko visited the Yu. A. Gagarin training center where six cosmonauts from Belarus are being trained for a space flight - TASS). "I went to take a look what was going on there. Thank you for the journey to St. Petersburg. We did some sight-seeing," Lukashenko said. "You rightly said that he who thinks that we meet only to have a cup of tea together is very wrong. I must say that yesterday we had not only a tea party, but also late in the evening, on the way home, we discussed a lot of issues. Some countries spend years on things like that. You and me dotted many i’s during one evening."

Lukashenko recalled that 2023 would be celebrated as Russian Language Year, which is very appropriate and significant. He also added that St. Petersburg produced a stunning impression on him.

"Winter has unmistakably set in. But the city is so clean and polished to perfection. I have been admiring for several years what has been done in St. Petersburg. There is a great deal to borrow from you in this respect," Lukashenko said.