Level of Russians’ trust in Putin exceeds 80% — poll

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The level of trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin among Russians has increased by 0.5% and currently stands at 81%, says the VCIOM poll, carried out between May 6 and 12, which covered 1,600 adult respondents.

The level of approval of Putin’s actions has also increased by 0.5% in the past 7 days and currently stands at 78.9%.

The level of approval of the government stands at 55% (+1.6%), while the level of approval of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stands at 54.9% (+2%). A total of 63.5% of respondents stated their trust in Mishustin (+2.3%).

The respondents also stated their attitude to the leaders of parliamentary factions. Thus, Chairman of the Communist Party Gennady Zyuganov enjoys 29.3% trust (-1.2%), ‘A Just Russia - For Truth’ leader Sergey Mironov enjoys 25.5% (+1%), LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky is trusted by 19.2% of respondents (-1.1%), ‘New People’ chairman Alexey Nechayev is trusted by 7% of respondents (-1.1%).

The level of support for the United Russia patry stands at 41.4% (+1.1%), for the Communist Party - at 9.3% (+0.2%), for the Liberal Democrat Party of Russia - at 9.1% (+0.3%), for ‘A Just Russia - For Truth’ - at 3.4% (+0.2%), and for the ‘New People’ - at 6.8% (-0.3%).