Top diplomat reports not receiving substantial ideas from US on full-fledged contacts

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Russian side has not received any significant ideas from Washington concerning full-fledged contacts between Russia-US diplomatic missions, the country’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told TASS in an interview.

"Now it is difficult to say anything about the full-fledged bilateral contacts through foreign ministries," he said. "We have not received any substantial ideas on the matter from the American side," Lavrov pointed out.

"We have repeatedly stressed at various levels, including the highest, that we do not walk away from constructive dialogue," the top diplomat stressed, "However, it is necessary to create preconditions for establishing a dialogue, and possible meeting should be held not for the sake of simply holding a meeting <…>. These meetings should be filled with content."