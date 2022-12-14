Global agreements hardly possible in new world order — expert

ST. PETERSBURG, December 14. /TASS/. Local agreements will be replacing global ones in the emerging new world order, the Research Director of the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai Discussion Club, Fyodor Lukyanov, believes.

"The most important thing is that nobody should be waiting for an equivalent of the Yalta pact. There will be none. The contract law’s life cycle - which has turned out to be a rather long one - has expired. Specific interests can work at a given place, at a given moment in time, and in a given configuration, but nothing more than that," Lukyanov said at a round table meeting at TASS devoted to The Valdai Club’s report ‘A World without Superpowers’ as reflected in the results of elections in Europe, Asia, the Americas and the ASEAN, G20, APEC summits.

Lukyanov stressed that in the emerging world order there would be no hegemons capable of monitoring the implementation of global agreements. As the expert pointed out, under these conditions it would be essential to realize that it is no longer possible to rely on the old institutions.

"True, the UN can be left as it is and where it is, but there is no getting around the hard fact that its role is doomed to change and, probably, dwindle," he believes.

In his opinion, more agreements will be concluded, but they will be local and very specific.

As an example, Lukyanov cited OPEC+ and the Astana negotiating platform as an example of such agreements.

"OPEC+ is a typical example of how an issue can be resolved. But is it forever? No, of course. In two years’ time the viewpoint and interests of Saudi Arabia, or Russia, or someone else will change. On the Astana negotiating platform Russia, Turkey and Iran have completely different interests in Syria, but nevertheless it works," he said.