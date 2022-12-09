Half of G20 members oppose Moscow’s isolation, Russian sherpa says

NEW DELHI, December 9. /TASS/. Half of the G20’s members support Russia and believe that it’s unacceptable to isolate the country, Moscow’s G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash told TASS on Friday.

According to her, Western nations continue to promote anti-Russian rhetoric at the G20. "They keep blaming our country for the crises in the global economy, whether it is in the food or energy sector. We are used to hearing them say the same things over and over again because unfortunately, this rhetoric does not change, but I wouldn’t say that there is a sense of isolation or attempts are being made to ignore Russia’s presence," Lukash pointed out following the first meeting of G20 sherpas in India’s Udaipur.

"Half of the G20 group - and we can count all the invited countries - treat us differently. Friendly partners support us. They believe that any isolation of Russia is unacceptable since it’s a key participant in global processes and an important global economic player," the Russian sherpa emphasized.

She noted that a turning point had come at a G20 summit in Bali in November. "Had we failed to build dialogue, the final declaration would not have been adopted," Lukash emphasized.

Participants in the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali approved a declaration consisting of more than 50 paragraphs, which particularly points to different positions on the Ukraine issue. Moscow welcomed the document as a victory of common sense.

Apart from Russia, the G20 informal group of the world's biggest economies includes Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.