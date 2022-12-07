Human rights doctrine used by West to destroy sovereignty of states — Putin

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The human rights doctrine is globally used to destroy the sovereignty of states and support Western domination, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with members of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights on Wednesday.

"We see that the doctrine of human rights is used to destroy the sovereignty of states, to justify Western political, financial, economic and ideological domination," he said.

The head of state stressed that the earlier approaches of international organizations require a comprehensive analysis, since they have been used to achieve quite different goals, far from those planned.

Putin expects that the renewed Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights to continue to contribute to the implementation of the tasks facing the country and society, to work persistently and boldly, to raise the problems that concern people, and together with the authorities to achieve their resolution. "Times are really difficult, and your opinion, your position, your public speeches and statements must of course be balanced and work to unite society. As a matter of fact, that's how it is," he concluded.