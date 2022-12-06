Russia’s chairmanship in EAEU should be used to maximize its potential, says senator

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russia will chair the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2023, Head of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Grigory Karasin said, adding that this period should be used for expanding the Union’s ties with other states and maximize its potential as much as possible.

"2023 will be the year of Russia’s chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union. This period should be used to maximize the EAEU’s potential as much as possible, and for expanding its ties with other states," he said addressing the Primakov Readings on Tuesday.

Russia will continue the dialogue on cooperation with all allies and partners within the framework of the EAEU, CSTO, CIS, SCO, BRICS and other formats for strengthening the multipolar world, Karasin noted. "The overwhelming majority of states in the Eurasian regions (India, China, the Asian-Pacific region, the Arab world), as well as African and Latin American countries, refused to join the illegal anti-Russia sanctions. This is the reality that obviously frightens the Western world. Clearly, the strengthening and development of partner ties with our friends and neighbors on the Eurasian continent is particularly important," he said when speaking at a session devoted to cooperation in Eurasia amid the globalization crisis.

It is necessary to expand cooperation with the SCO’s framework as the outgoing year has shown that the member states of this organization "are able to protect their sovereignty even in the face of head-on pressure," the senator noted. "The SCO is becoming one of the poles of the multipolar world being established. This is demonstrated by Iran’s wish to join the organization and the statement by Turkish President [Tayyip] Erdogan on his country’s intention to become a member of the organization as well," Karasin added.