Lukashenko and Putin discuss international situation, agree to meet in December

MINSK, December 2. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the international situation, coordination of joint actions and agreed to hold a meeting in December, the BelTA news agency reported on Friday following a telephone conversation between the two heads of state.

The leaders of Russia and Belarus "discussed the international agenda and the situation, coordination of joint action," the agency said. The presidents also outlined the schedule of further contacts, "agreeing to hold a meeting in December to discuss practical issues of Union State building and economic issues," the agency said.

The heads of state also discussed the agenda of the forthcoming summit of the Eurasian Economic Union in Kyrgyzstan. In addition, the sides looked into important issues of bilateral cooperation, import substitution and implementation of Union State programs.

Special attention was paid to cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, particularly in science. Lukashenko and Putin agreed "to organize a Congress of Young Scientists of Belarus and Russia on the basis of the [Russian] Academy of Sciences within a year," following the recent meeting of the Russian president with the Sirius scientists and on the basis of what has been achieved in Belarus, in particular during the implementation of the youth innovation project ‘100 ideas for Belarus’.