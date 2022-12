MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. A conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron is not on the agenda for the time being, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Thursday.

"Nothing has been agreed on so far," Peskov said, when asked for a comment on Macron's statement about his plans to talk with Putin in the coming days.

Macron is in the United States on a visit. He has met with US leader Joe Biden.