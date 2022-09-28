Russian diplomat urges EU to wake up, recalls Nuland's words about stopping Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. It’s time fro the EU to wake up, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, posting a video on her Telegram channel with a statement of US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland about stopping the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"Are you still looking for an answer to the question of who is behind the whole Ukrainian bloody scenario, the destruction of pan-European cooperation and the global world crisis?" the diplomat wrote, attaching a video of Nuland's January 27 briefing where she says, "If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another Nord Stream 2 will not move forward".

"And before that, she had set out the goal very clearly, saying 'fuck the EU’. When will Brussels wake up?" Zakharova concluded.

On Tuesday, Nord Stream AG (Nord Stream Aktsiengesellschaft) reported "unprecedented destruction" on Monday "on three strings of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 offshore pipelines." Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was "extremely concerned by this news" and did not rule out that the disruption of the pipelines could have been the result of sabotage.

Later, Swedish seismologists said two explosions had been recorded along the routes of both pipelines on Monday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen slammed the incidents as sabotage, pointing out that any "deliberate disruption of the European energy infrastructure is unacceptable and will lead to the strongest possible response".