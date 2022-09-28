Putin to communicate with DPR and LPR heads ‘one way or another’ — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's communication with the head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin and the leader of the Lugansk People's Republic Leonid Pasechnik will take place ‘one way or another’, but specific plans are still being worked out, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We will let you know as soon as they [the meetings] are on schedule and if they are on schedule," the Kremlin spokesman said in reply to a question on when Putin's meetings with the leaders of the DPR and LPR might take place.

"One way or another, of course, there will be communication, plans are still being drawn up," Peskov clarified.

Peskov did not answer the question on when the signing of treaties with the DPR, LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions on their accession to the Russian Federation might take place. "We will inform you in due time," he explained.

Earlier on Wednesday, DPR head Denis Pushilin told a TASS correspondent that he was leaving for Moscow to complete the legal part of the DPR becoming part of Russia.

LPR head Leonid Pasechnik also said that he went to Moscow to complete the legal part of the LPR joining Russia.

The DPR, the LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions held referendums on joining Russia. Residents of the regions supported the decision by a majority vote.