Interim turnout at referendum to join Russia tops 90.64% in LPR — election chief

LUGANSK, September 27. /TASS/. The interim turnout rate at the referendum to join Russia exceeded 90% in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) as of midday on Tuesday, the republic’s election chief Yelena Kravchenko told TASS.

"As of 12:00 am Moscow time, the interim turnout hit 90.64%. All the 461 polling stations are open, with just three out of them having been moved to alternative locations for security reasons amid shelling," Kravchenko said, adding that she had already cast her vote.

Voting has been running smoothly, the LPR’s chief electoral officer assured.