Russia, allies call for building world order without blackmail, intimidation — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. Russia alongside allies and partners call for building a future fair world order without blackmail and intimidation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday at the general debate during the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

"Today, the future world order is being determined, and that is evident to any unbiased observer. The question is whether it will be an order with one hegemon, compelling everyone to live by its notorious ‘rules’ which are beneficial only for it. Or it will be a democratic, fair world - a world without blackmail and intimidation of the unwanted, without neo-Nazism and neocolonialism," Lavrov said.

"Russia has firmly chosen the latter option, and we, alongside our allies, partners and like-minded [people], urge to work towards its implementation," he added.

The minister pointed out that the unipolar model of world development, which used to serve the interests of the West - ‘the golden billion,’ whose "overconsumption has been provided for centuries at the expense of resources of Asia, Africa and Latin America," is a thing of the past.

"Nowadays, the rise of sovereign states, poised to defend national interests, leads to the establishment of an equitable, socially oriented and sustainable multipolar architecture. Nonetheless, objective geopolitical processes are perceived by Washington and the Western countries’ ruling elites, which are absolutely subservient to it, as a threat to their dominant position," Lavrov concluded.

The United States regards the current situation around Ukraine as the opportunity to maintain its role of hegemony, Russian Foreign Minister. "It’s evident for me that the US considers the current situation around Ukraine as a litmus test to measure its ability to remain hegemony," Lavrov stated.