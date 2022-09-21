State Duma adopts appeal to parliaments, UN General Assembly on Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. State Duma deputies at Wednesday's session unanimously adopted the chamber's appeal to parliaments of foreign countries as well as to the UN General Assembly about the threat to peace and stability in Europe coming from Ukraine.

"These irresponsible actions leave the population of a number of Ukraine’s regions with no choice other than turning to Russia with a request for protection and assistance. The State Duma’s members are addressing the UN General Assembly, politicians and legislators around the world with a call to carefully consider and strongly condemn the United States and NATO for their dangerous actions, in particular for pushing the Kiev regime towards a large-scale military confrontation, capable of claiming the lives of thousands of civilians and endangering the peace and security of European peoples," said the head of the State Duma’s committee on international affairs, Leonid Slutsky.

The appeal that Slutsky read out at a meeting of the lower house on Wednesday also stated that "the Kiev regime, pushed by the US and NATO, is stepping up hostilities, thus putting the situation on the brink of a large-scale bloody confrontation."

"The forces that staged a coup in Ukraine in 2014 have refused a peaceful resolution to the internal Ukrainian conflict. State Duma members regret to say that Russia’s efforts to resist the genocide of the population of Donbass for eight years have turned out to be fruitless," Slutsky said.

He stressed that in today's conditions Russia cannot feel safe in light of NATO’s eastward expansion and growing threats, including nuclear blackmail attempts, emanating from Ukraine.

"Since the very beginning of the special military operation, launched at the end of February 2022 in full compliance with part 1 of Article 51 of the UN Charter, NATO countries have been steadily supplying Ukraine with lethal weapons and sending foreign mercenaries," Slutsky added.