Houthis attack Tel Aviv with ‘hypersonic ballistic missile’ — spokesman

DUBAI, September 13. /TASS/. Yemen's Houthi rebel movement Ansar Allah has carried out a "hypersonic ballistic missile" strike on several targets in Tel Aviv, the group's spokesman Yahya Saria said.

"The Yemeni missile forces conducted a special military operation using a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile with multiple warheads, which hit several vulnerable targets in the occupied area of Jaffa (Tel Aviv - TASS). The operation successfully achieved its goals," the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel quoted the spokesman as saying.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli army reported that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen. According to the statement, this occurred outside of Israeli airspace. Air raid sirens sounded in several areas of the country.

With the conflict in the Gaza Strip escalating, the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement announced that it would carry out attacks on Israeli territory and block pro-Israeli ships from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv halted its military operation in the Palestinian enclave. The Houthi attacks stopped after the Gaza ceasefire was imposed in mid-January 2025, but after the ceasefire collapsed in early March, the rebels first announced a resumption of attacks on Israeli ships in the Red Sea and then resumed attempts to attack targets inside Israel with missiles.