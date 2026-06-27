Ukrainian strikes on Donetsk People's Republic kill two civilians over past 24 hours

DONETSK, June 27. /TASS/. Two civilians in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) were killed, and seven others, including a minor, were injured in Ukrainian forces' strikes on Saturday, according to Denis Pushilin, the region's head.

"Today, Ukrainian drones caused the death of two local civilians and injured seven more, including a child," Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel. He assured that the wounded are now receiving medical care.

Additionally, the strikes damaged civilian infrastructure, destroying a facility, two residential buildings, and two vehicles across Gorlovka, Yenakiyevo, and the Yasinovataya Municipal District.