Series of explosions heard near Iran’s Sirik, Qeshm

DOHA, June 28. /TASS/. A series of explosions was heard in the early hours of Sunday near the Iranian city of Sirik and the Qeshm Island, the state-run IRIB broadcaster said.

Several projectiles hit a telecom tower on Sirik and landed in the village of Masen on Qeshm.

No casualties have so far been reported.

Earlier in the day, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that it had delivered new strikes on multiple military targets in Iran on US President Donald Trump’s orders. Shortly after, Fox News journalist Jennifer Griffin reported, citing an unnamed US defense official, that the operation was over.